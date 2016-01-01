Dr. Avanelle Jack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avanelle Jack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avanelle Jack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Jack works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Delmont Village5151 Plank Rd Ste 210, Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Directions (225) 208-3213
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jack?
About Dr. Avanelle Jack, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316996671
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jack using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jack works at
Dr. Jack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.