Overview

Dr. Avan Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Alamar Healthcare Inc in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.