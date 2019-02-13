Dr. Phoenix has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ava Phoenix, MD
Overview
Dr. Ava Phoenix, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Phoenix works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Obstetrics & Gynecology4203 Belfort Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-5688
-
2
Ascension St. Vincent's Southside4201 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-5688
-
3
Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition Inc.6024 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32277 Directions (904) 760-4904
- 4 5300 N Pearl St, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Directions (904) 760-4904
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phoenix?
Very niice.and awesome very likely
About Dr. Ava Phoenix, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205898517
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phoenix accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phoenix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phoenix works at
Dr. Phoenix has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phoenix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Phoenix. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phoenix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phoenix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phoenix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.