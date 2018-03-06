Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ava Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Ava Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Travis County Integral Care1430 Collier St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 472-4357
- 2 4920 N Interstate 35 Ste 110, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 854-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I believe dr. Lee has just bent over backwards to help me she has even called at my home to make sure that I'm okay . she always listens to what I have to say and asks my opinion about my treatment and I find her to be a very good listener she is open-minded I have never found her to be condescending which is a problem I have had with other psychiatrists I feel very lucky to have her. I would highly recommend her. when I make suggestions, never Acts as though I'm stepping on her toes. Some do!
About Dr. Ava Lee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013023696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.