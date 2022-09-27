Dr. Ava Huchun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huchun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ava Huchun, MD
Overview
Dr. Ava Huchun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Dr. Huchun works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 718-5780
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I got an appointment quickly, did not wait in waiting or exam rooms. Office is clean
About Dr. Ava Huchun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1073546438
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huchun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huchun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huchun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huchun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huchun.
