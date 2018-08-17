Dr. Autumn Hensley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hensley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Autumn Hensley, MD
Overview
Dr. Autumn Hensley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant.
Dr. Hensley works at
Locations
-
1
Osu-aj Randall Davault M.d.1706 Delivery Ln, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 920-2122
- 2 579 PO Box, Durant, OK 74702 Directions (580) 920-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hensley?
I absolutely love Dr Hensley she is amazing however the front desk staff is awful and rude they act like it’s bothering them if u ask questions. The lady that answers the phone named Jinnifer is awful after I was overcharged because they had my insurance info wrong all she could do is complain about the questions I was asking then I had to ask for her name 3 times before she told me! I will definitely request not to have her handle anymore of my account and hopefully the others are more friendly
About Dr. Autumn Hensley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1316109630
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hensley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hensley works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.