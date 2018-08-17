Overview

Dr. Autumn Hensley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant.



Dr. Hensley works at Kinion Care in Durant, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.