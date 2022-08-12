Dr. Autumn Clark, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Autumn Clark, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Autumn Clark, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
-
1
Advocates for A Healthy Community440 E Tampa St, Springfield, MO 65806 Directions (417) 831-0150
-
2
Jordan Valley Community Health Center - Springfield618 N Benton Ave, Springfield, MO 65806 Directions (417) 831-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
I love my doctor ?? best doctor and nurse too ??
About Dr. Autumn Clark, DO
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912911090
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.