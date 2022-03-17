Overview

Dr. Autumn Bridger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bridger works at St. Luke's Clinic - Urology: Nampa in Nampa, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.