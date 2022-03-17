Dr. Autumn Bridger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Autumn Bridger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Autumn Bridger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bridger works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Clinic - Urology: Nampa9850 W St Lukes Dr Ste 300, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 448-7384
-
2
St. Luke's Clinic - Urology: Caldwell1906 Fairview Ave Ste 350, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7383Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was kind, thorough, and easy to understand. I felt like she listened to my concerns and made a plan that I felt good about.
About Dr. Autumn Bridger, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1609003656
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urological Surgery
