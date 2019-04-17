Overview

Dr. Autry Parker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Parker works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.