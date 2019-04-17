Dr. Autry Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Autry Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Autry Parker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Locations
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker has treated my lower back since 2013. I have the highest regards for Dr. Parker. He has provided excellent care and explained my treatment options thoroughly. I trust this man totally. I am pain free today - something I thought was impossible before. After 2 back surgeries, I thought I was out of options. Truth was, I jusy needed to see the right doctor. Dr Parker has a great bedside manner. He makes me feel at ease. I highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Autry Parker, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1154326403
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.