Dr. Austria Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Austria Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Timber Creek Pediatrics15212 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 380-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
I have know Dr.Rodriguez since 2006 she was my daughter Dr now she is my son Doctor she is nicest,trustworthy,helpfull Doktor i have seen,and her office employees our very polite and helpfull i have recommended her all my friends and she is seen majority of them and they have no problem.??????????
About Dr. Austria Rodriguez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306843032
Education & Certifications
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Region De Azuero, Republic Of Panama
- University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Panama
