Dr. Auston Gray Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Auston Gray Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Auston Gray Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Gray Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sumter Psychiatry Associates PA560 Constitution Dr, Sumter, SC 29154 Directions (803) 905-5650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray Jr?
Dr. Gray is very interested in his patients and attuned to their needs. He is a gentle humble man. He has a heart of gold. He listens and never judges. He gives great advice. He has helped me through my grief process. Wonderful, caring staff also.
About Dr. Auston Gray Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477526366
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray Jr works at
Dr. Gray Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.