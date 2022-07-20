Dr. Austin Yeargan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeargan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Yeargan, MD
Overview
Dr. Austin Yeargan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Yeargan works at
Locations
-
1
Regenerative Medicine Clinic5725 Oleander Dr Ste E4, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 769-7878Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeargan?
I am 54 year young active and athletic male that was facing an inevitable knee replacement. I found Dr Yeargan after relocating to Wilmington, and was fascinated by the NAMAD procedure; grow your own cartilage and skip the knee replacement! I had procedure on Presidents day 2022. It's July'22 and I've been pain free, no swelling, and back to most of the activities I enjoy—caveat I stopped high impact training such as running. Back in the gym with no limits on range of motion or pushing heaving weights, taking long walks, yard work, cycling, etc. Check him out at Carolina Joint Arthritis.
About Dr. Austin Yeargan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1962421917
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeargan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeargan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeargan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeargan works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeargan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeargan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeargan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeargan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.