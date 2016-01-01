Overview

Dr. Austin Wong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at The Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.