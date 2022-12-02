Dr. Austin Poole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Poole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Austin Poole, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Poole works at
Locations
Boulder4715 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 385-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Reviewed status. Discussed options Very reassuring
About Dr. Austin Poole, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1053686253
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
