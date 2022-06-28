Dr. Austin Osemeka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osemeka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Osemeka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Austin Osemeka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Osemeka works at
Locations
1
Carolina Digestive Diseases Center PC2682 Court Dr Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 823-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Osemeka was very professionally, very knowledgeable. He explained the issue very thoroughly. Did an excellent job on doing the colonoscopy. Would definitely recommend him to anyone that has stomach or colon issues.
About Dr. Austin Osemeka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Osemeka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osemeka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osemeka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osemeka works at
Dr. Osemeka has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osemeka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Osemeka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osemeka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osemeka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osemeka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.