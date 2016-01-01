Dr. Mandoyan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin Mandoyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Austin Mandoyan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
Family Health Center of San Diego - Hospital1809 National Ave, San Diego, CA 92113 Directions (619) 515-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Austin Mandoyan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1841726148
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
