Dr. Austin Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Austin Ma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Specialists1851 Lombard St Ste 105, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 485-7232
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
I met with Dr Ma regarding a breast cancer diagnosis. Dr. Ma was personable, took his time to explain his plan for me, did not rush the appointment., answered all my questions. His staff was very good to work with and everything was ready for me when I arrived for the appt. No complaints.
About Dr. Austin Ma, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1598700627
Education & Certifications
- KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.