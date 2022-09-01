Overview

Dr. Austin Lutz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lutz works at Urology Centers of Alabama in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.