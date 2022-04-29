See All Dermatologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Austin Longberg, DO is a Dermatologist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Dr. Longberg works at St. Joseph Health - Mission Heritage Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Heritage Medical Group
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 435, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Melasma
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 29, 2022
    I have had two appointments and each time Dr. Longberg was able to take care of issues that had been causing me discomfort. By the next day for each of these, it was as if I never had these problems to begin with. I highly recommend Dr. Longberg if you are in need of a Dermatologist.
    Steve N — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Austin Longberg, DO

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1336503416
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Austin Longberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Longberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Longberg works at St. Joseph Health - Mission Heritage Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Longberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

