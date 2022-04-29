Dr. Austin Longberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Longberg, DO
Dr. Austin Longberg, DO is a Dermatologist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Dr. Longberg works at
Mission Heritage Medical Group, 26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 435, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, (949) 542-8007, Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 7:00am - 4:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 7:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have had two appointments and each time Dr. Longberg was able to take care of issues that had been causing me discomfort. By the next day for each of these, it was as if I never had these problems to begin with. I highly recommend Dr. Longberg if you are in need of a Dermatologist.
Specialty: Dermatology
- Dermatology
- English
NPI: 1336503416
- Dermatology
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Insurance accepted: Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna, First Health (Coventry Health Care), MultiPlan
Telehealth services available
Dr. Longberg works at
Patient reviews: 4 reviews, overall rating 4.8
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.