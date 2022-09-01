Dr. Austin Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Austin Liu, MD is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology2003 Lower State Rd Bldg 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6647Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology920 Lawn Ave Ste 6, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (267) 354-1440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I switched over to Dr. Liu several years ago. Best decision of my life. Very thorough, knowledgeable, attentive. Previously took care of an issue I had on my shoulder with ease. Also has helped with several issues since then. Saw him again today and he was incredibly accommodating. The staff from ship the stern is also tremendous!
About Dr. Austin Liu, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Binghamton University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.