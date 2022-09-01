Overview

Dr. Austin Liu, MD is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University.



Dr. Liu works at Dermatology and Mohs Surgery in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Sellersville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.