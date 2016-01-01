Dr. Austin Howard III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Howard III, MD
Dr. Austin Howard III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (877) 649-3346
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1417394172
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
