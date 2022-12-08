Overview

Dr. Austin Hill, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Southwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Hill works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.