Dr. Austin Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Austin Hill, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Southwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Locations
Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Orthopedics4215 Benner Ste 300, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 439-1007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 439-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Thank u. Dr.Hill ur care and expertice was exceptiomal . You have made a difference in my life.
About Dr. Austin Hill, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Reno Orthopaedic Clinic
- Greenville Hospital Sys
- Greenville Hosp Sytems
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas
- Orthopedic Surgery
