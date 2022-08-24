Dr. Austin George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin George, MD
Overview
Dr. Austin George, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Rock Regional Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. George works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Office, Clifton Medical Center1515 S Clifton Ave Ste 250, Wichita, KS 67218 Directions (316) 686-1991Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Wichita Surgical Specialists818 N Emporia St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-0296
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Rock Regional Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
I was dealing with acid reflux symptoms for about 2 years. I went to my primary doctor, he prescribed medication (Nexium), also I did Barium test to see if I had hiatal hernia or not. Barium test result came out and I was diagnosed with small hiatal hernia. My symptoms were really bad even though my hernia was small. Medication didn't work that much, and I literally was suffering with symptoms especially after each meal. I decided to go to a surgeon. I googled and I saw Dr. George got really good rating in Wichita. I scheduled an appointment with him. He did endoscopy as well to make sure that I had hiatal hernia and he suggested me to do surgery. I did agree to do surgery since my life was in hell every day. I am so happy with my surgery. BIG thanks to Dr. George. Now I can enjoy my everyday coffee. I would say after surgery diet was kind of tough but it was worth it. Dr. George is my hero, from my first appointment till surgery took just less than 2 month!
About Dr. Austin George, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336468495
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. George speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.