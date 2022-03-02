See All Gastroenterologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Austin Garza, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Austin Garza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of South Florida College Of Med

Dr. Garza works at Associates In Gastroenterology P.C. in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Esophageal Motility Disorders, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Gastroenterology
    2940 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 635-7321
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Associates In Gastroenterology P.C.
    6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 345, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 635-7321
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CNIC Health Solutions
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 02, 2022
    From check-in to check-out, a truly seamless experience. Friendly staff, clean environment, on time procedure, and lastly, Dr. Garza is fantastic
    Rory B. — Mar 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Austin Garza, MD
    About Dr. Austin Garza, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710967260
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South Florida College Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Med
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Austin Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garza works at Associates In Gastroenterology P.C. in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Garza’s profile.

    Dr. Garza has seen patients for Dysphagia, Esophageal Motility Disorders, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

