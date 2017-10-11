Dr. Austin Fragomen III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fragomen III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Fragomen III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Austin Fragomen III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fragomen III works at
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1550Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Jeffrey Tepler MD519 E 72nd St Ste 204, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1550
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
Best doctor EVER!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Fragomen III has seen patients for Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fragomen III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fragomen III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fragomen III.
