Dr. Austin Dennard, DO
Dr. Austin Dennard, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 590-8036
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I can't recommend Dr Dennard enough. She is kind, gentle and really takes her time with you. She (really!) listens to your concerns and is patient, she will always answer questions in a respectful way. I have never had an OBGYN like her and hope to have her as my doc for a long time!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
