Dr. Austin Dehart, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Austin Dehart, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Dehart works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1803
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    2045 S Vineyard Ste 137 Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2029

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Hearing Screening

Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Austin Dehart, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093152951
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Austin Dehart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dehart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dehart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

