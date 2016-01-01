Dr. Austin Cope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Cope, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Austin Cope, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center.
Dr. Cope works at
Locations
Skin Spectrum Dermatology Tucson6127 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 797-8885Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Austin Cope, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1518169572
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
- Tucson Medical Center, Tucson, AZ
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Dixie State University, St. George, Ut
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cope speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
