Overview

Dr. Austin Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Boulder Centre for Orthopedics and Spine in Boulder, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.