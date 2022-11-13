Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin Barrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Austin Barrett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison, Merit Health River Oaks and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Barrett works at
Locations
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
American Sports Medicine Institute2660 10th Ave S Ste 505, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 918-2146
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Madison
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Barrett for a year, he's very Good at what he's does for his patients, he's caring loving, kind ,he listens very well to your complaints that you are having. Very Professional and Caring
About Dr. Austin Barrett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770781338
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Mississippi
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.