Overview

Dr. Austin Barrett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison, Merit Health River Oaks and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Barrett works at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Jackson, MS with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.