Dr. Austin Bach, DO

Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Austin Bach, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Bach works at Abita Eye Group in Doral, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abita Eye Group
    10676 NW 19th St, Doral, FL 33172
    Abita Eye Group
    4330 Sheridan St Ste 102B, Hollywood, FL 33021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Chalazion
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Austin Bach, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1659706588
    Education & Certifications

    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Austin Bach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bach has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

