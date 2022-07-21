See All Neurologists in Olney, MD
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD

Neurology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olney, MD. 

Dr. Chaghtai works at CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Olney in Olney, MD with other offices in Montgomery Village, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Olney
    3413 Olandwood Ct Ste 103, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 601-4932
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Gaithersburg
    18540 Office Park Dr, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3393
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.



4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 21, 2022
Dr Explains everything about your visit he is remarkable
Regina Kemp — Jul 21, 2022
Photo: Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
About Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164817516
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaghtai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chaghtai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chaghtai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaghtai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaghtai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaghtai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaghtai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

