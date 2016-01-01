Dr. Aurelia Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aurelia Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aurelia Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from University of California Davis Medical Center and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Locations
CAMC Neurology415 Morris St Ste 300, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-6441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aurelia Smith, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1316277098
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic - Multiple Sclerosis
- Mayo Clinic - Neurology
- Mayo Clinic - Internal Medicine
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
