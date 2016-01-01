Dr. Aurelia Calero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aurelia Calero, MD
Overview
Dr. Aurelia Calero, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
South Tampa office2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aurelia Calero, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calero has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.