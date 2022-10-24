Dr. Aurangzeb Nagy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aurangzeb Nagy, MD
Dr. Aurangzeb Nagy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
MountainView Hospital3100 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 213-5418
Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery3012 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 213-5481Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Nagy probably saved my life. Thank you, Doctor.
- English, German, Spanish and Urdu
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Nagy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagy speaks German, Spanish and Urdu.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagy.
