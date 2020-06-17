Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aurangzeb Khan, MD
Dr. Aurangzeb Khan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 170 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 695-8390
I suffer from depression, anxiety, and several other conditions. Dr. Khan has continuously been a truly excellent provider for me and has genuinely helped me improve my quality of life.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
