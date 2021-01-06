Dr. Aura Ardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aura Ardon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aura Ardon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Mar. Y Sol. Mental Health Experts LLC50 Federal Rd Ste A1, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 456-6989
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Very kind, knowledgeable
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1780839787
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- MARYMOUNT COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ardon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ardon has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ardon speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardon.
