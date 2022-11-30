Dr. Aung Myint, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aung Myint, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aung Myint, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Lauderdale, FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Myint works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Florida St. Pete 66th St3901 66th St N Ste 201, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 345-5500
-
2
Center for Digestive Care - Office B1300 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 447-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myint?
Dr Myint is the best doctor. He always smile. He explains everything to you. He made sure I had enough time to ask and discuss things with him. He doesnt rush at all.
About Dr. Aung Myint, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Burmese
- 1578907184
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Medical Center - Washington, D.C.
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myint has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myint works at
Dr. Myint has seen patients for Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Myint speaks Burmese.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Myint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.