Dr. Aung Bajaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aung Bajaj, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Oncology Associates PC603 N Wilmot Rd Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 886-0206Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've never had any complaints about Dr. Bajaj. He always starts an appt with a review of my test results to give me an idea of how my therapy is working. He clearly explains any proposed therapy changes, engaging me in the decision. He listens closely when I tell him about any issues I am having from my therapy an addresses them immediately. And he politely laughs at any lame jokes I try to tell.
About Dr. Aung Bajaj, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Burmese and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona-Tuscon Az
- University of Arizona
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
