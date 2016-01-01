Overview

Dr. Aundrea Loftley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Loftley works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.