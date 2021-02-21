Dr. Aunali Khakoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khakoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aunali Khakoo, MD
Dr. Aunali Khakoo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Orlando Health Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Institute392 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (999) 999-9999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Dr. Khaku is an excellent physician. Open, kind and helpful. I felt very comfortable talking with him and not at all rushed. His nurse, Simon, is wonderful and helpful, as is his entire staff. The office is gorgeous and sparkling clean. I definitely recommend him and his staff. Mary A. Orlando
- Neurology
- English, Egyyptian Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Swahili and Urdu
- 1891920492
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
