Overview

Dr. Augustus Stephens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Stephens works at Thomas Eye Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA and Valley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.