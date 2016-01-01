See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Augustus Perez, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Dr. Augustus Perez, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Perez works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurosurgery in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurosurgery
    5153 N 9th Ave Ste 302, Pensacola, FL 32504 (850) 416-2250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Traumatic Brain Injury
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Traumatic Brain Injury
Hydrocephalus

Aneurysm
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Stereotaxis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Pediatric Neurosurgery
    English
    1477841385
    TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
