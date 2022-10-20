See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Augustus Parker IV, MD

Family Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Augustus Parker IV, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Parker IV works at Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians
    5815 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 200B, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2708

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Diagnostic Ultrasound
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Diagnostic Ultrasound
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    We met Dr. Parker after our long-time family physician (with another Novant family practice) retired in 2016. Since that time, Dr. Parker has treated our youngest son who is now in college, my wife, and me. He is open, friendly, professional, and very knowledgeable. Dr. Parker gives his complete and undivided attention, listens intently, asks questions for clarification, and is never in a rush. We have come to know and trust Dr. Parker and his team, and feel fortunate indeed to have such an excellent doctor and all-around good person as our family physician.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Augustus Parker IV, MD
    About Dr. Augustus Parker IV, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1285868117
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    • Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Augustus Parker IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker IV works at Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Parker IV’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

