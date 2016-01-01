Dr. Augustus Parker III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustus Parker III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Augustus Parker III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Pediatric Allergy & Immunology - Carmel6331 Carmel Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 951-1197
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Augustus Parker III, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1255375424
Education & Certifications
- Aultman Health Foundation
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker III has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.