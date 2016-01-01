Overview

Dr. Augustus Mazzocca, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Mazzocca works at UConn Health in Farmington, CT with other offices in Avon, CT and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.