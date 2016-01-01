Dr. Augustus Mazzocca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzocca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustus Mazzocca, MD
Overview
Dr. Augustus Mazzocca, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Mazzocca works at
Locations
-
1
Farmington263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions (860) 679-6600
-
2
Avon Office2 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 679-6600
-
3
Rush University Medical Center1653 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (847) 682-3967
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazzocca?
About Dr. Augustus Mazzocca, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902802903
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Sports Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazzocca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzocca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazzocca works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzocca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.