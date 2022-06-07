Dr. Augustus Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustus Lyons, MD
Overview
Dr. Augustus Lyons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Locations
USMD Arlington General Surgery Clinic811 W Interstate 20 Ste 212, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 752-9447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyons?
Dr Lyons is a spot on bariatric doctor that is precise in his craft- Bariatric Surgery! He knows what works and has reports to back up his theory’s , knowledge and process s to achieve your long term weight loss goals. He is very hands on and has a excellent bed side manner. There is never a turnaround with his staff, so you don’t have to keep repeating yourself. He came to me highly recommended with my struggles and where I wanted to be as far as health wise and weight wise. I highly recommend him.He follows you after surgery also, so you never have to struggle with any after surgery obstacles. Excellent care, Excellent staff, and Excellent service!
About Dr. Augustus Lyons, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487627972
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms
- Univ Of Ms Med Ctr|University Of Ms Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
