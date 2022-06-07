See All General Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Augustus Lyons, MD

General Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Augustus Lyons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Dr. Lyons works at Arlington General Surgery Clinic in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    USMD Arlington General Surgery Clinic
    811 W Interstate 20 Ste 212, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 752-9447

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Dr Lyons is a spot on bariatric doctor that is precise in his craft- Bariatric Surgery! He knows what works and has reports to back up his theory’s , knowledge and process s to achieve your long term weight loss goals. He is very hands on and has a excellent bed side manner. There is never a turnaround with his staff, so you don’t have to keep repeating yourself. He came to me highly recommended with my struggles and where I wanted to be as far as health wise and weight wise. I highly recommend him.He follows you after surgery also, so you never have to struggle with any after surgery obstacles. Excellent care, Excellent staff, and Excellent service!
    Reggie — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Augustus Lyons, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1487627972
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ms
    • Univ Of Ms Med Ctr|University Of Ms Med Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
    • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
    • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
    • USMD Hospital at Arlington

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Augustus Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyons works at Arlington General Surgery Clinic in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lyons’s profile.

    Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

