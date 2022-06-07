Overview

Dr. Augustus Lyons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Lyons works at Arlington General Surgery Clinic in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.