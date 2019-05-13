Dr. Augustus Bentsi-Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentsi-Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augustus Bentsi-Barnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Augustus Bentsi-Barnes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Institute For Family Health1 Foxhall Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-8444
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Dr. Barnes is the best ObGYN I have ever had. He was wonderful throughout my entire pregnancy. I couldn’t imagine anyone else having delivered my baby.
About Dr. Augustus Bentsi-Barnes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Dr. Bentsi-Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bentsi-Barnes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentsi-Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentsi-Barnes has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentsi-Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentsi-Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentsi-Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentsi-Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentsi-Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.