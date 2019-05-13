Overview

Dr. Augustus Bentsi-Barnes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Bentsi-Barnes works at Institute For Family Health in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.