Dr. Augusto Whittwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Augusto Whittwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Augusto Whittwell, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Whittwell works at
Locations
-
1
A. Enrique Whittwell, MD, FACS, FASMBS6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 416, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-0100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Whittwell?
Excellent doctor...! Very professional and competent. I made 100% improvement. Amazing results. The staff is friendly and efficient. I am blessed and thankful .Raquel Pla
About Dr. Augusto Whittwell, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811947773
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whittwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whittwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whittwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whittwell works at
Dr. Whittwell has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whittwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whittwell speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Whittwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whittwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whittwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whittwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.