Dr. Augusto Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Augusto Rojas, MD
Overview
Dr. Augusto Rojas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificial Javerian University Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Rojas works at
Locations
-
1
Aanstad Wellness11961 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 391-7143
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rojas?
Dr. Rojas and his team are professional and genuine and go above and beyond to ensure a great experience!Dr. Rojas was thorough in explaining the procedure and aftercare and made me feel extremely comfortable throughout the entire appointment. The procedure was not painful and I experienced no bruising or swelling... just gorgeous lips! I would recommend Dr. Rojas to anyone looking into any cosmetic procedure. He and his staff are truly experts in their field and wonderful people!
About Dr. Augusto Rojas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821186958
Education & Certifications
- Pontificial Javerian University Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas works at
Dr. Rojas speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.