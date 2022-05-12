See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Augusto Rojas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Augusto Rojas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificial Javerian University Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Rojas works at Oceanview Med & Surgical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aanstad Wellness
    11961 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 391-7143

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 12, 2022
    Dr. Rojas and his team are professional and genuine and go above and beyond to ensure a great experience!Dr. Rojas was thorough in explaining the procedure and aftercare and made me feel extremely comfortable throughout the entire appointment. The procedure was not painful and I experienced no bruising or swelling... just gorgeous lips! I would recommend Dr. Rojas to anyone looking into any cosmetic procedure. He and his staff are truly experts in their field and wonderful people!
    Deanna Sherman — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Augusto Rojas, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821186958
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pontificial Javerian University Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Augusto Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rojas works at Oceanview Med & Surgical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rojas’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

